BOSSIP’s Black Friday: Steals & Deals For Copiously Curved Bangers

With Black Friday 2019 LITERALLY around the corner, you might be searching for deals specifically for your copious curves. With that in mind, we’ve collected blowout plus-size clothing deals so you can keep track of possible last-minute Christmas presents for yourself or for your friends.
Several of these brands have yet to fully release their plus-size Black Friday 2019 sales, with that in mind, this list will continue to be updated as more and more of your fave brands prepare to raid your pockets get you in the holiday spirit.

Kicking things off is Swimsuits For All.

This size-inclusive brand wants to warm up your Black Friday with deals on their exclusive and intricate swimwear.

11.27-28: Up to 40% Off + Extra 50% Off Your Order!

11.29-30: Up to 40% Off + Extra 50% Off Your Order + Door Busters!

12.1-4: Free Shipping + Extra 60% Off Your Order!

Fashion To Figure

a holiday flex ✨🔥 #ootn #ftfbabe

40% off everything

Curverra Boutique

Sweater Weather

30% off with code slay

    Eloquii

    50% Off Everything* + $25 Off Your Order of $125 & Up + $25 Festive Finds + $1 Shipping with code BF2019

    Roaman’s

    50-75% off everything including clearance with code BFNOW

    ModCloth

    20% Off Everything, 30% Off $100, 40% Off $200+ use code: Friyay!

    Lane Bryant

    Buy one get one 75%, free shipping on $99 with code WHOA

