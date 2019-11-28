BOSSIP’s Black Friday: Steals & Deals For Copiously Curved Bangers
Black Friday Plus-Size Deals
With Black Friday 2019 LITERALLY around the corner, you might be searching for deals specifically for your copious curves. With that in mind, we’ve collected blowout plus-size clothing deals so you can keep track of possible last-minute Christmas presents for yourself or for your friends.
Several of these brands have yet to fully release their plus-size Black Friday 2019 sales, with that in mind, this list will continue to be updated as more and more of your fave brands prepare to raid your pockets get you in the holiday spirit.
Kicking things off is Swimsuits For All.
This size-inclusive brand wants to warm up your Black Friday with deals on their exclusive and intricate swimwear.
11.27-28: Up to 40% Off + Extra 50% Off Your Order!
11.29-30: Up to 40% Off + Extra 50% Off Your Order + Door Busters!
12.1-4: Free Shipping + Extra 60% Off Your Order!
See more Black Friday 2019 Plus-Size Deals on the flip.
40% off everything
70% off everything + extra 20% with code: Extra
25% off
Use code BLK30 for 30% off of $65
Use code FRIDAY for 50% off of $85
Free shipping for orders over $100
30% off with code slay
40-80% off with code BLACKOUT
50% Off Everything* + $25 Off Your Order of $125 & Up + $25 Festive Finds + $1 Shipping with code BF2019
30% Off Everything – Online Only
50-75% off everything including clearance with code BFNOW
50% off everything instore & online
20% Off Everything, 30% Off $100, 40% Off $200+ use code: Friyay!
60% Off Absolutely Everything, Including Sale!
Buy one get one 75%, free shipping on $99 with code WHOA
