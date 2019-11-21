SMH: ‘Bring It’ Dance Coach Pleads Guilty To Rape & Exposing Teen Boy To HIV

Jesus take the wheel!

‘Bring It’ Dance Coach Pleads Guilty To Rape & Exposing Teen Boy To HIV

A dance coach featured on a popular Lifetime reality series has pleaded guilty to a shocking crime.

John Conner III whose dance troupe The Infamous Dancerettes often battled Miss Diana’s “Dancing Dolls” on the television show “Bring It!” pleaded guilty to exposing a teen to the HIV virus in 2015.

In a press release obtained by PEOPLE, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich confirmed that John Conner III, 30, avoided going to trial this week by pleading guilty to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.

Conner is also currently being investigated in two other cases involving sexual partners who were 17 and 24.

Investigators report that Conner who was 26 a the time engaged in sexual activity with the teen, 16, several times in his car, unknowingly exposing the child to HIV. After later hearing that the coach was HIV-positive the teen went to get tested and received a positive result.

Conner was first diagnosed in 2012 and at first pleaded his innocence in the case.

John Conner III pled guilty to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor. https://t.co/GYLUp5KC9Z — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) November 19, 2019

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20 by Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft.