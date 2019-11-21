Mr. Steal Yo Girl: Is Megan Thee Stallion Big Ole Booed Up With Trey Songz?

Is Megan Thee Stallion Big Ole Booed Up With Trey Songz?

Something’s seemingly happening between two stars who’ve been claiming that they’re “just friends.”

Trey Songz had an early birthday bash Wednesday at Marquee New York and brought out a bunch of his friends. Included in the group was Megan Thee Stallion who toasted to her pal at dinner and said;

“It’s Trey motherf*ckin’ Songz’s birthday! He be cappin’ like he don’t wanna turn up but we really gonna turn him up so I need everybody to have a good ass motherf*ckin’ time and we gon’ drive the boat.”

She was also spotted getting verrrrrry verrrrrry close to the singer and danced on him, at one point even caressing his face.

This is, OF COURSE, fueling those pesky rumors that Trey and Hot Girl Meg have something going on. On Halloween Trey was spotted gleefully kicking it with Meg and Jordyn Woods and he previously sexually suggested that he wanted to “knock her head off.”

But they’re just close friends, right? RIGHT.

Megan is supposedly still dating Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and was booed up with him at her Hottieween party. Now however it looks like Moneybagg’s Instagram has been wiped clean of any Megan pictures.

The two are performing at an upcoming concert on December 7.

Do YOU think Megan Thee Stallion’s secretly big ole booed up with Trigga?

Is Mr. Steal Yo Girl at work AGAIN?