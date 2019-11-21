Oh, Word? Here’s What Happened When Meg Thee Stallion Looked To Be Getting Cozy As Hell With Birthday Boy Trey Songz

Meg & Trey Are Trending

Well, this is quite a bit of sexy. The internet has been awash with rumors and decrypted videos of Megan Thee Stallion hanging out with Trey Songz for months now. We may have finally gotten the confirmation that something is happening with the two. They were seen getting very, VERY close to one another at his birthday bash to the point that there was immediate internet speculation that something might be going on.

Then you little horn muffins decided to plop in and imagine what they did last night. Insert *I would like to see it* meme. Y’all have no chill!

Megan and Trey Songz typa energy pic.twitter.com/g94fF40m8O — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) November 21, 2019

Take a look at all the angles and all the thirst about a potential Meg & Trey union.