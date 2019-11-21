Selfcare Queen: Tamera Mowry Housley Shares Her Super Secret Skincare Routine [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Skincare Secrets
Have you ever been watching The Real and thought to yourself, “wow, Tamera has some smooth skin and I wonder what she uses”? Welp, even if you haven’t, she’s still sharing her super-secret skincare routine with everyone. The 41-year-old vlogged all of the products that she uses daily to keep her wrinkle and dark spot-free. Her collection includes oil-free sunscreen, vitamin C serum, and even coconut oil.
We actually never gave her credit before, but she does have baby soft skin. Hit play for Tamera’s secret serums.
