Prayers Up: Slick Woods Specifies Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis [Details]
Update: Slick Woods Diagnosed With Stage 3 Skin Cancer
Details have emerged from Fenty fashion model Slick Woods about her cancer diagnosis after she announced she had been undergoing chemotherapy yesterday. The 23-year-old reveals she’s battling melanoma, and her cancer is in its third stage. The Shade Room reached out to the mother after her announcement left out specific details about her sickness.
Slick simply wrote, “How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it. #atleastimalreadybald.”
In a quote from TSR, Slick said she’s “fighting for her life.”
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh __ #TSRExclusiveDetails: #Roommates, we ask that you please keep #SlickWoods in your thoughts and prayers. __ Friends and fans have been expressing their support for Slick after she shared Tuesday that she was undergoing chemotherapy. __ She exclusively tells us that she is battling stage 3 melanoma cancer and that the cancer is spreading. She says she’s currently fighting for her life. __ At this time, we continue to pray for Slick’s health and that she’ll beat this disease. Her good spirit and will to fight is a testament to her strength and she’s certainly not alone in this fight given the outpouring of love and support from friends and fans all over the world. Keep fighting, Slick! 🙏🏿 (📸: @gettyimages)
Love and light to this young lady. Melanoma is defined as a tumor of melanin-forming cells, especially a malignant tumor associated with skin cancer. According to the Healthline, the survival rate for stage 3 melanoma is anywhere from 40 to 78 percent, depending on the location and size of the melanoma. Treatment includes surgery and chemotherapy.
So far, slick has been brave on social media, telling supporters that she’s no “victim”, under a photo of her baby boy.
We hope she gets well fast!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.