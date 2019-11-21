AnyoneButTrump: Funniest Tweets From The Fifth Democratic Debate

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris when Joe Biden said: "I come out of the black community." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/x1aPt9JiHl — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 21, 2019

Hilarious Tweets From Fifth Dem Debate

Last night’s fifth Democratic Debate at Tyler Perry Studios was another mixed bag of strong performances (we see you Kamala), Biden forehead-slappers, Bernie berning and Lizzy Warren solutions (with a splash of shady Tulsi, doofy Cory and likable Yang) that gave us an even better look into the frontrunners while fueling hilarious chitter-chatter across Twitter.

When Biden says we have to “keep punching at” the issue of domestic violence pic.twitter.com/kBoFeVV2Js — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 21, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets from the fifth Dem debate on the flip.