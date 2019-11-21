This Is AmeriKKKa: Wide-Spread Panic Spreads Through Syracuse University Over White Supremacist Manifesto
Syracuse University Students In Fear After Racist Incidents And Manifesto
Students at Syracuse University in upstate New York are fearing for their lives today and white people are to blame.
According to NBCNews, there have been a rash of racist and anti-Semitic incidents around campus lately and all of that came to a head after a white supremacist manifesto was uploaded online and sent to numerous students via Apple’s AirDrop. Police say there was no explicit threat, but that doesn’t mean a damn thing to students who feel like violence is around every corner.
Above are the tweets that students and faculty have been sending with the hashtag #NotAgainSU where they express their fear and how it has affected not only themselves but also their classmates and peers.
In one incident earlier this month, students reported seeing the N-word written in the bathroom of a residence hall. In a separate case, a slur against Asian people was written in the bathroom of another building. A student also reported seeing a swastika written in a snowbank near his apartment complex.
Campus police in addition to the New York state police and the FBI are investigating the swastika and manifesto. The university also suspended all frat activities this week after a group of soup cookies reportedly yelled racist slurs at Black students.
Syracuse really sounds like the beginning of Higher Learning. Somebody needs to make sure that Michael Rapaport is nowhere near that school. Just sayin’.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.