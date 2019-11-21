Impeachment Inquiry: Ex-National Security Council Fiona Hill And Kiev Diplomat David Holmes Testify Against Trump [Live Stream]]

Fiona Hill And David Holmes Testify In Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Today marks another day where civil servants and former government officials have come forward to tell all they know about Donald Trump’s shady shenanigans in regards to a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Dr. Fiona Hill, an ex-National Security Council official, and David Holmes, a diplomat at the U.S. embassy in Kiev, will both tell of concerns with Rudy Giuliani’s role in making foreign policy and a conversation that Amb. Gordon Sondland had with Donald Trump, respectively.

You can watch the entire impeachment proceeding in the video below.

Father, God, please remove this orange cancer from our lives…