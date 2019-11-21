Impeachment Inquiry: Ex-National Security Council Fiona Hill And Kiev Diplomat David Holmes Testify Against Trump [Live Stream]]

- By Bossip Staff
House Intelligence Committee Continues Open Impeachment Hearings

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Fiona Hill And David Holmes Testify In Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Today marks another day where civil servants and former government officials have come forward to tell all they know about Donald Trump’s shady shenanigans in regards to a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Dr. Fiona Hill, an ex-National Security Council official, and David Holmes, a diplomat at the U.S. embassy in Kiev, will both tell of concerns with Rudy Giuliani’s role in making foreign policy and a conversation that Amb. Gordon Sondland had with Donald Trump, respectively.

You can watch the entire impeachment proceeding in the video below.

Father, God, please remove this orange cancer from our lives…

Categories: Bolitics, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.