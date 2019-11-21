‘Bit More Than The Man In The Moon’: Chadwick Boseman Teaches Us South Carolina Slang [Video]

Chadwick Boseman Teaches Us Some South Carolina Slang

Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller star in the new film 21 Bridges together, but off-screen, they both have a very different background when it comes to where they grew up. Because of that, it’s only right the co-stars sit down with Vanity Fair and teach one another some slang from their respective regions.

Check out the video down below as Chadwick teaches the world about some South Carolina slang, including phrases like, “bit more than the man in the moon,” “great day in the morning,” and “I ain’t studyin’ you.”