Give Yourself An At-Home Blowout With This Elite Hair Dryer

The whole concept of a good hair day is a complete sham. Everyone knows that having “good hair” entails using an arsenal of products and tools. But if you’re running late and don’t have the luxury to style your hair the way you want it, you can’t expect your locks to look half as decent. And don’t even hope for air drying to work.

For mornings when you’re pressed for time and desperately need a trusty tool to style your mane to perfection, you can bet on the Jinx Pro Dryer to step up to the task. Comparable to the covetable Dyson, this blow dryer gives you more control to achieve the best at-home blowout. It’s engineered with adjustable airflow and an advanced far infrared ceramic heater to dry your strands up to 60% faster than traditional hair dryers. Ionic technology and crushed tourmaline gemstone elements are also integrated, adding volume and shine to your hair, all while reducing static and frizz. Plus, with the diffuser attachment, you can also use the dryer to boost your curls.

Usually retailing for $99.99, the Jinx Pro Dryer is now on sale for $59.99. Enjoy an early Black Friday treat and use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout to avail an additional 15% off.

Jinx Pro Dryer with Adjustable Airflow Technology – $59.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.