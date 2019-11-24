Save Over 60% On This Powerful Bluetooth Speaker

Every holiday festivity requires some head bob-inducing beats, and that means you need a speaker that will fill any room with high-quality sonics that people could groove their hips to. But most top-rated speakers cost a pretty penny, and it’s hard to spare extra greenbacks this time around considering that Christmas is the most expensive holiday.

Luckily there’s the VIZIO SP70-D5 SmartCast Crave Pro Wireless Speaker to save the holidays.

A wireless speaker that would give Sonos a run for its money, this bad guy boasts powerful audio thanks to its custom-crafted drivers and integrated dual subwoofers. It features a multi-room Wi-Fi pairing that allows you to sync multiple speakers around your home, as well as an accompanying SmartCast App and Chromecast built-in that lets you cast songs, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio shows from your favorite apps. You also have the option to connect it to either your phone, tablet, or laptop via Bluetooth.

Oh, and have you noticed how sleek and sexy it looks? You would have no problem finding a place for it in your home.

Normally $199.99, this powerful speaker can now be yours for only $64.99. Enter the code BFSAVE15 at checkout to enjoy an extra 15% off.

