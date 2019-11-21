The Brand Is Brolic: ‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed For Season 2 On Showtime

Season 2 of Desus & Mero Will Premiere In February

Desus & Mero’s beloved late night show found a new home in 2019, and luckily for fans, they’re not going anywhere.

Showtime has officially renewed the duo’s series for a second season, which is set to premiere on February 3 and will continue to air Monday and Thursday nights. This exciting announcement comes just a few hours ahead of the series’ season one finale on Thursday night.

“Desus and Mero have been a fantastic addition to the Showtime family,” Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde said. “With their hilarious commentary on current events, spirited conversations with major political figures and celebrities, and unique tours of their much-beloved New York City, Desus and Mero bring an entirely new perspective on late night programming, and we can’t wait to see where they shine that light in 2020.”

The Bodega Boys brought Showtime it’s first late-night talk show. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero signed a deal with the premium cable network in 2018 after two years of hosting a series of the same name on Viceland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series debut on Showtime back in February gathered a seven-day audience of just over 1 million viewers, with the on-air debut accounting for just about 15 percent of the eventual total. Desus & Mero first aired only once a week, then added an additional day to make for its current twice-a-week schedule in May after rallying cries from fans.

Congrats to Desus and Mero on the major success!