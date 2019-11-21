Race Matters: White Georgia Teen Arrested For Plotting Knife Attack On Black Church

White Georgia Teen Arrested For Plotting Knife Attack On Black Church

A white Georgia teenager is in police custody after authorities say she was plotting an extensive attack on a black church reminiscent of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof. The teen who has not been identified because she’s a minor was taken into custody after fellow high students told administrators she had a notebook filled with “detailed plans” to kill members of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville, Ga.

The news comes from the Gainesville Police Department who said in a statement that the plot was “definitely racially motivated” and included plans to use butcher knives to attack members of the small congregation.

Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook told The Washington Post that the girl’s notebook was detailed and she researched black churches to attack online. The teen also reportedly visited the church once to either carry out the attack or case the building but found the church empty.

“There were many writings and drawings, different depictions, and a lot of hateful messages in it,” said Sergeant Holbrook. “As far as the details go, they were down to very specific information.” “By pure grace, the church did not have service that evening,” Holbrook said. “We were very fortunate here.”

The teenager is being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

Interestingly (and shockingly) enough The Washington Post reports that Georgia is one of four states that do not have official hate crime laws therefore hate crime charges are presumably not pending.

This is so scary, you never know who’s watching and plotting against innocent people.

What do YOU think should happen to this villainous teen????