Jordan Peele Casually Tweets Trailer For New Amazon Show Starring Al Pacino

Jordan Peele Announces New Show “Hunters” Coming To Amazon Prime

It’s been a great day for content, with the producers of “Get Out” and “Us” releasing the trailer for their new film ‘Antebellum’ starring Janelle Monáe. While that film isn’t produced by Peele, the filmmaker does have something special in the works — an Amazon Prime show starring Al Pacino. He casually tweeted out the trailer today.

Looks really really good right? Seems like this one will have something to do with bringing justice for Holocaust victims as well as other folks who have been persecuted for their race or religion. Will you be watching?