Plot Thickens: Helmet-Swingin’ Baller Myles Garrett Says He Flipped Out Because Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur

Myles Garrett Says Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur

Things just took a very interesting turn in the case of Myles Garrett vs Mason Rudolph. Earlier this week we reported on the brawl that ensued when Garrett snatched Rudolph’s helmet off and bashed him over the head with it, Garrett was subsequently suspended “indefinitely” by the NFL.

Today, news has broken via ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Garrett appealed his suspension with the league today with claims that there is very good reason that he went apesh*t on the Steelers QB…

Mason Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, now has responded to Myles Garrett’s accusations: pic.twitter.com/aQj5FxW2cq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

That’s right. Garrett says now that Rudolph called him a racial slur. It doesn’t appear that any of Garrett’s teammates, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, were told anything about this until they were asked today.

Just asked Baker Mayfield about Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur and he seemed pretty stunned. Said wasn’t something he’d heard, including from anyone on the team, until I just asked him — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

I asked Browns DT Sheldon Richardson if Myles Garrett had ever told him what Garrett alleged about Rudolph in the hearing. Richardson said he hadn’t and said my question was the first he’d even heard about it. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

We’re not sure there is any way to truly know if this is the truth or not. But it stands to reason that a white man called a Black man the n-word or some other slur, that it wouldn’t remain a secret for a week.

Watch this space.