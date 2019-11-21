Arrests: NYPD Cuffed Alleged Suspect Involved In The Murder Of Lil Kim’s Cousin Courtney “Aggy” Tingle

NYPD Arrests Suspect In Murder Of Lil Kim’s Cousin

Lil Kim and her family can rest a little easier as it appears that the NYPD has arrested the man who killed her cousin Courtney “Aggy” Tingle according to PageSix.

A man who police say is a Blood gang member, 28-year-old Daquan Carter, was arrested yesterday and charged with Tingle’s murder in addition to possession of a weapon.

Tingle was also allegedly involved in a street gang called Team Bang Out, he was shot dead as he walked out of a baby shower in Prospect Heights. He died from gunshot wounds after being transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Hopefully, the police have arrested the right man and Kim’s family can get the justice they deserve.

