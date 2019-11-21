Arrests: NYPD Cuffed Alleged Suspect Involved In The Murder Of Lil Kim’s Cousin Courtney “Aggy” Tingle
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Kim and her family can rest a little easier as it appears that the NYPD has arrested the man who killed her cousin Courtney “Aggy” Tingle according to PageSix.
A man who police say is a Blood gang member, 28-year-old Daquan Carter, was arrested yesterday and charged with Tingle’s murder in addition to possession of a weapon.
Tingle was also allegedly involved in a street gang called Team Bang Out, he was shot dead as he walked out of a baby shower in Prospect Heights. He died from gunshot wounds after being transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Hopefully, the police have arrested the right man and Kim’s family can get the justice they deserve.
