Tory Lanez Honors Black Women In All Their Glory In New Video For “Beauty In The Benz Ft. Snoop Dogg”

Tory Lanez Celebrates Black Women With New Video

We’re really impressed by Tory Lanez latest show of appreciation for black female beauty in every form through the new visuals for “Beauty in the Benz” featuring Snoop Dogg, off his recently released album Chixtape 5. The song is a remake Snoop’s 2003 hit single, “Beautiful” and the video is a celebration highlighting the stunning and unique variations of African American women from different walks of life in all sizes, ages, shapes and shades.

Check it out below:

Lanez collaborated with female director “child.” known for her talent and distinctive technique of shooting and capturing brown skin, and an all female cast to bring this vision to life. Not only is the video a cast full of women, but the behind the scenes moving and working parts consisted of a fully staffed female production crew as well. Tory also tapped in Alicia Keys for a special appearance where she weighs in on the true meaning of beauty during a round table discussion. “Beauty in the Benz” is a visual saluting the effortless artistic talents, athleticism, and trend setting aura that make up the Black woman of today. Instead of shots focusing on himself and Snoop, the Toronto native highlights and commemorates the love, passion, nurturing strength and protective characteristics that is the African American woman as personified in a scene where the women come together covering a young male. The Chixtape series for Tory have always been music that caters to, honors and thanks women, and what better way to continue that goal, and take it to the next level by putting the spotlight on those very women starring in their own video dedicated to them. Tory closes out the video by showering the women with much deserved flowers as a symbol of gratitude and appreciation.

We thought this one was pretty dope, what did you think?