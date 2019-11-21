Coupled Up: Is Kash Doll Letting Pardison Fontaine Smash Her To Ghostwriter Smithereens?

- By Bossip Staff

Kash Doll, Pardison Fontaine

Source: Courtesy Of Chris James / Courtesy

Kash Dolled Rumored To Be Dating Pardsion Fontaine

There’s a NEW celebrity couple brewing on the rap scene and they’re both respected spitters. Detroit dive, Kash Doll and upstate NY’s secret weapon Pardsion Fontaine. If you’re not familiar with Pardi, he’s responsible for penning a plethora of Cardi B hits, including her breakout record ‘Bodak Yellow’. He’s also his own artist, generating millions of views on youtube and listens on streaming services.

Sources tell BOSSIP that Kash and Pardi have been getting “hot and heavy” for a few weeks now. Just last night, Kash was spotted with Pardi leaving his SOBs shows. Minutes before that, he was serenading her on stage.

Pardi is a TALL drink of chocolate milk. Ya’ll think Kash Doll and him would make a good couple???
