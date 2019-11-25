Boost Your Productivity With This Portable, Detachable Monitor

It seems counterintuitive to work with two screens when you’re using a laptop, but sometimes you simply get bombarded with so much work, it necessitates the use of another display. Of course, lugging an extra monitor around isn’t exactly feasible when you’re on the go, or working out of your local cafe. Two MIT students recognized this very problem, prompting them to build the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor, which you can now get on sale for 15% off.

This portable monitor eliminates the need for a full desktop setup when working with multiple screens on the go. It’s a display that you can attach to the back of your laptop to boost your productivity and multitask even harder. It boasts a 12.5-inch display with an impressive 1080p resolution, so you’ll have no problem using it to work on videos or graphics. It has a dual-sided slider, so you can slide it in and out whenever you need it, and 270-degree rotation for extra flexibility. There’s also a 180-degree display mode should you need it for presentations. And, since it’s lightweight, it won’t be a pain to tote around along with your laptop.

On any given day, this monitor would set you back $249, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $211 — a savings of 15 percent.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor – $211 See Deal

