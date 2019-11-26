Step Up Your Smile With This Powerful Electric Toothbrush

There’s no point in denying that dental hygiene will never be fun. Ever since you were a kid, having to scrub your chompers multiple times a day never ceases to feel like a chore. But, they say you only need to take care of the teeth you want to keep, so you really have no choice but to adopt a solid routine. Luckily, you can make things more bearable by switching to an electric toothbrush. There’s enough empirical evidence to show power brushes are more effective at eliminating plaque and preventing nasty oral diseases.

The Sonic EDGE Rechargeable Toothbrush can help take your oral hygiene to a whole other level. Boasting a built-in motor that’s capable of generating more than 31,000 powerful strokes per minute, it can efficiently keep your mouth in tip-top shape. It features a 2-minute auto-timer to ensure that you get the most thorough clean, and three modes — regular, soft, and massage — for brushing intensity. It already comes with eight additional brush heads, and it’s waterproof, which means you can use it during your morning shower. Plus, with an impressive 6-week battery life on a single charge, you can save on energy too.

It usually goes for $199, but for a limited time, you can now get it on sale for only $39.99 — a savings of 79 percent.

