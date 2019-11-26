Embody the Holiday Vibe With These Adorable Reindeer Earrings

The holiday season is undoubtedly chaotic. Between the last minute shopping, battling fourth quarter madness at work, and attending event after an event, you’ll barely have time to put together outfits that encapsulate the holiday spirit. But there’s a workaround: wearing accessories that add a flair of festivity throughout the entire season. We suggest donning these super cute Swarovski Elements Red Stone Pav’e Reindeer Stud Earrings inspired by Santa’s favorite guide!

Sport these earrings to effortlessly spread Christmas cheer. Perfectly reindeer-shaped, these subtle yet stylish earrings are entirely adorned with Swarovski elements. The antlers have white gems all over with a pop of red at the center to represent Rudolph’s adorable light-up nose. As for the rest, the construction is made of 14K white gold plating that’s lead and nickel free, making them safe to wear for extended periods.

These gleeful earrings usually retail for $89.99, but as a treat this season, you can get them on sale for only $10.99 — a savings of 87 percent.

