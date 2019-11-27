This Tiny Music Player Lets You Enjoy Your Spotify Playlists Offline

The iPod and other similar standalone music players are pretty much a relic these days given that everyone streams music using their smartphones and through platforms like Spotify. This offers an extra level of convenience, except for when you want to stream music when you’re on the move or when you’re trying to save precious storage space. Lugging around a smartphone when jogging is a pain, and having to sacrifice storage for your playlists can be a hassle when you have limited space to begin with.

If you’ve ever been posed with these problems, you’ll probably find the Mighty Vibe Spotify Music Player handy.

Check it out:

Designed after the iPod Shuffle of yesteryear, this audio player is a lightweight device that allows you to sync your playlists via WiFi so you can leave your phone at home and still listen to your favorite music when you’re out and about. Available exclusively for Spotify Premium subscribers, it automatically syncs your existing playlists and saved podcasts each night so you have the freshest music every day. There’s a built-in selector button that lets you scroll through playlists effortlessly, and you have the option to connect it with either Bluetooth or wired headphones.

Typically priced at $84.99, you can now get it on sale for only $79.99. Consider it a gift for yourself this holiday season, or maybe for your music-loving friend.

