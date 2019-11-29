Prep Better Meals With This High-Quality Knife Set

Any home cook worth their salt has at least one reliable knife in their cooking arsenal to help them prep meals to perfection. You can’t expect to cook quality meals using a dull knife, and there’s no way of slicing, dicing, and cutting ingredients without the possession of a sharp blade. And if what’s missing in your kitchen is a knife that can handle any meal, you need the Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Chef Knife Set, which nets you not just one, but three different high-quality blades.

Crafted from Damascus steel, this Japanese knife set features three high-grade blades made of layers of carbon mixture that have all been welded, forged, and hammered several times. As a result, you get beautifully-crafted blades that can last a lifetime. The set includes three knives of varying lengths — 13, 11, and 9 inches — all of which boast impressively hard edges to serve a variety of purposes. Each one has a pakka wood scale handle that lets you wield comfortably. They also sport unique flowing patterns, rendering them an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Cook better meals with this knife set. Normally $299.99, you can score the Hand-Forged Damascus Steel Chef Knife Set for only $69.99.

Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set – $69.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.