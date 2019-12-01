Prepare Better Meals With This Sous Vide Device From Curtis Stone

Sous vide cooking sounds like an overly complicated culinary method that only professional chefs can do, but it’s actually relatively simple. A technique mostly used in restaurants, it involves heating food in a pot of water to achieve the perfect temperature and the preferred doneness level. But this isn’t to say that you can’t do it at home. A tool like the Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller can help you pull off the popular cooking technique right in your own kitchen.

The process is straightforward: simply seal your food in a food-safe plastic bag, place it in a pot filled with water, and clamp the sous vide device to the side to let the contents heat at a precise temperature without risking overcooking. Whether you’re preparing beef, chicken, pork, lamb, or seafood, you can cook whatever you want to perfection at the exact temperature required. The device has a built-in touchscreen LED display that makes managing controls much easier. You can even use it to create an ice bath for beverages to keep them cool.

