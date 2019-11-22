Princess Love Asks For Divorce From Ray J…On Instagram…Internet Throws Their Whole Marriage Away

Princess Love And Ray J’s Divorce

Remember when we weren’t sure exactly how to take the Princess and Ray J social media fighting? Remember when we weren’t sure if it was a joke or not? Well, it appears we have our answer. Earlier this week Princess Love said Ray J left her in Vegas and then he blocked her from Instagram and his phone. Now, we have a bit more of a story.

Ray went on IG to clear things up from his perspective: “I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad. Man, I’m at the Sky Lofts right now, as you can see. I just don’t understand how somebody can get ‘stranded’ when we never left! We’ve been right here. You’re staying right there. We’re gonna get into little arguments here and there, but it’s small stuff that you can work out. But to take to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way is not cool.”

However, that didn’t stop Princess from demanding a divorce and speaking HER side:

“I don’t want to be married anymore. Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done. She said they fought two weeks ago over the fact he had a secret phone he was using to holler at side chicks. That led to an argument and this whole thing.

Then they got into a fight over moving to Vegas: “He asked me to move to Vegas. And I’m like, no, I don’t want to move to Vegas. And so he’s like…well can you at least consider it? I’m like, no I don’t want to move to Vegas. I’m not even considering it. This is not the place to have kids, this is not the place to raise your kids, and I just don’t like it here. It’s too many distractions. You already like to gamble, there’s way to many parties going on every night, and it’s just not the place I want to be. So I said, sarcastically, ‘Well, you can move to Vegas, but I’m going to be in L.A. So he got really mad.”

Princess is 8 months pregnant talmbout(on her IG Live) she caught Ray J entertaining other women on a secret phone 😭 — Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) November 22, 2019

Damn, Twitter is all over this of course dropping all sorts of jokes and slander at their failed marriage and Ray J’s alleged dirty dog ways. Take a look…