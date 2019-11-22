So Sad: Cam’ron’s Girlfriend Tawasa Harris Passes Away

Tawasa Harris Passes Away

Cam’ron’s girlfriend passed away this week. Details are skimpy but friends of Tawasa Harris have posted tributes to her on social media. One such friend, a woman named Latanya Marie, took to her Facebook page to memorialize Tawasa.

“R.i.p Tawasa… I didn’t sleep all night bc of all the old memories that kept poppin in my head of all the fun times we all had back in early 80’w/ my Cousin Teresa (r.i.p) how she would bring me down the bottom to your house and we would go up to Southwest Philly It was my first introduction to the the fast life – 💯 a.k.a the streets,” she captioned a post that included pictures of Harris. “You Definitely lived by the words. “Fly 2 I die”. Say Hello to Tree 4 me❤️ in heaven.”

Cam’ron split from his “Love & Hip Hop” ex JuJu in 2017.

In early 2019 Tawasa posted that she and Cam’ron were together sparking rumors that they rekindled their romance 20 years after originally dating.

This is all so sad, we’re sending sincere condolences to Cam’ron and all the mourning friends and family of Tawasa Harris.