5-Star Looney Goon: Kevin McCall Embarrasses Woman He’s On A Date With To His IG Audience [Video]

Kevin McCall Gets Passive Aggressive After Swindling Free Meal?

This is something we don’t care to see, but since Kevin McCall was allowing viewers to pry into his very awkward first date while he stuffs mashed potatoes down his throat, we’d thought we’d share it as a warning.

Eva Marcille agitator Kevin McCall can be seen in the clip being passive-aggressive with a woman for touching him after she apparently took him for a 5-star dinner. According to Kevin in the clip, he just met the lady hours earlier. After shooting her down he then makes references to “sucking” her later in jest.

“So somebody starts playing, trying to put food in your mouth…you can’t curse them out? You just met me a few minutes ago, maybe hours. Don’t start reaching over trying to hold my hand, don’t try to feed me.”

The clip is an entire mess. SMH. Hit play to see it.