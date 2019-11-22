Adios, Angels: Annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Has Officially Been Canceled

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Will Not Be Happening This Year

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is going out sad.

According to reports from Fortune, L Brands–which owns the storied lingerie company–announced the decision on Thursday, saying that it’ll be moving on in order to evolve the company’s messaging. “We will be communicating to customers, but nothing similar in magnitude to the fashion show,” CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer said on an earnings call.

Earlier this week, The Post reported that insiders have long predicted the demise of the show, especially after Shanina Shaik leaked the news to the Daily Telegraph back in July. “Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” she said. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel.”

Since then, though, the company itself hadn’t confirmed Shaik’s comments–until today. This news comes after years of frustration over what many people have been calling an outdated standard of beauty, including former Angel Karlie Kloss, who quit her job with the company in the name of feminism.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has taken place annually since 1995, and throughout the years, walking in the show was regarded as “the ultimate achievement” in modeling. But in more recent years, the show and Victoria’s Secret as a whole seemed to be hit by controversy after controversy.

Like last year, when VS’s former chief marketing officer said that there was “no room” for plus-size models on their runway, also adding that he would not cast transgender models. Following the widespread outrage over those comments, it was discovered this summer that Leslie Wexner, CEO of L Brands, was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. The late financier reportedly used Wexner’s link to the lingerie company to recruit young women by promising them modeling jobs with the brand.

As for the fashion show, the brand didn’t specify whether this cancellation is temporary or not.