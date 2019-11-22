A Mad Ting: Stormzy Drops New Visual For “Own It” Featuring Burna Boy And Ed Sheeran [Video]

Stormzy’s Music Video “Own It” Featuring Ed Sheeran And Burna Boy

Stormzy is set to release his sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head, on December 13 just in time for Christmas.

Until then, the UK’s biggest rapper is setting the scene with his third single “Own It” featuring his brother-from-another Ed Sheeran and the man of the hour Burna Boy.

Peep the music video below.

Sounds like bruv is on his way to another chart-topper.