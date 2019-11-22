Put It In Ya Mouf: Danielle Brooks Talks To Nutritionists About What To Eat While Toting A Tot On ‘A Little Bit Pregnant’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Danielle Brooks Netflix Series ‘A Little Bit Pregnant’ On Nutrition
Danielle Brooks is now the mother to a healthy baby girl, but while she was pregnant she wanted to share her experience and help women answer all the questions that may be causing them anxiety.
Her Netflix series A Little Bit Pregnant aims to do just that while also providing a gang of laughs via Danielle’s laugh-first personality.
If you’re wondering exactly what you should be eating while you’re pregnant then the video below should give you some good guidelines to follow.
Hope it helped!
