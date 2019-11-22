Janelle Monae Gets Caught Up In Sunken Slavery Shenanigans In Creeeepy “Antebellum” Teaser
- By Bossip Staff
“Antebellum” Teaser Trailer
Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality (that involves sunken slavery shenanigans) and must uncover the mind-bending, time-twisting mystery before it’s too late.
Peep some chitter-chatter over the CREEPY “Antebellum” teaser on the flip.
“Antebellum” hits theaters April 24, 2020!
