Janelle Monae Gets Caught Up In Sunken Slavery Shenanigans In Creeeepy “Antebellum” Teaser

- By Bossip Staff
Antebellum poster

Source: Lionsgate

“Antebellum” Teaser Trailer

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality (that involves sunken slavery shenanigans) and must uncover the mind-bending, time-twisting mystery before it’s too late.

Peep some chitter-chatter over the CREEPY “Antebellum” teaser on the flip.

“Antebellum” hits theaters April 24, 2020!

