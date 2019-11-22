Sneakily Thick: Saweetie Flaunts Her Supple Bawwwdy In Head-To-Cake Louis Vuitton Print

Feeling Saweetie’s LV Get Up At The Influencer Awards?

Well, HELLO Saweetie.

“My Type” tenderoni Saweetie made a statement in her designer get up recently for the American Influencer Awards. The 26-year-old rapper rocked a brown latex two-piece with the matching hat. The outfit even came with pasties, and everything was dripped with LV print. We thought Saweetie made an interesting outfit choice and she looks good in it!

Are you feeling this get up?

The American Influencer Awards went down in LA earlier this week, with Jeannie Mai hosting. Categories at the event honored youtube and IG influencers. Saweetie performed during the presentation and Kim Kardashian popped her head in too to snap it up with her.