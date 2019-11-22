Yeah, Naw: Judge Shuts Down Any Hope Of Alexis Clark’s Alleged Killer Being Released, Denies Bond
Clark Atlanta Student Accused Of Killing Roommate Denied Bail
“Ho, sit down” was the essence of Judge Rachel Krause’s decision to deny bail to Clark University student and alleged murderer Jordyn Jones according to the AJC.
As many of you know, Jones and her boyfriend Barron Brantley are accused of killing Jones’ friend and roommate Alexis Janae Crawford. Judge Krause sees Jones as a potential flight risk as she is charged with a very serious crime.
Prosecutors brought attention to the fact that HOURS after Alexis was murdered, Jones made plans to withdraw from school and return to her Michigan home.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, Jones attempted to cover up evidence that ultimately revealed that her boyfriend’s DNA was found in Alexis’ rape kit.
“On her own volition, the defendant Ms. Jones called family members of Ms. Crawford and told them that there was no DNA found in the rape kit,” the prosecutor said. “Well that is incredibly incorrect.”
This chick and her *allegedly* murderous man are going under the jail.
