Yeah, Naw: Judge Shuts Down Any Hope Of Alexis Clark’s Alleged Killer Being Released, Denies Bond

Clark Atlanta Student Accused Of Killing Roommate Denied Bail

“Ho, sit down” was the essence of Judge Rachel Krause’s decision to deny bail to Clark University student and alleged murderer Jordyn Jones according to the AJC.

As many of you know, Jones and her boyfriend Barron Brantley are accused of killing Jones’ friend and roommate Alexis Janae Crawford. Judge Krause sees Jones as a potential flight risk as she is charged with a very serious crime.

Prosecutors brought attention to the fact that HOURS after Alexis was murdered, Jones made plans to withdraw from school and return to her Michigan home.

Judge just denied bond for #jordynjones She said she’s not a good candidate for bond bc she’s already tried to contact witnesses in the case & she’s a flight risk bc hours after the murder, she made plans to withdraw from school & move back home to Detroit pic.twitter.com/O792YcWKps — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 21, 2019

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Jones attempted to cover up evidence that ultimately revealed that her boyfriend’s DNA was found in Alexis’ rape kit.

“On her own volition, the defendant Ms. Jones called family members of Ms. Crawford and told them that there was no DNA found in the rape kit,” the prosecutor said. “Well that is incredibly incorrect.”

Remember when Investigators said #alexiscrawford was raped by her friend’s BF #barronbrantley – just now officials confirmed Brantley’s DNA was found inside Alexis & They have evidence to prove #JordynJones tried to cover it up even after the couple allegedly murdered her pic.twitter.com/IYLP2VMRzw — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 21, 2019

This chick and her *allegedly* murderous man are going under the jail.