Lena Waithe Talks About Depicting Black People As Their Authentic Selves On “The Read” [VIDEO]

Lena Waithe Talks About Creating An “Authentically Black” Film

What does authentic blackness mean to you?

On this week’s episode of The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle, Kid Fury and Crissle are joined by writer, creator, and actor Lena Waithe. On this episode, Lena talks about how her film Queen and Slim was created and the importance of accurately depicting blackness and black experiences. Kid Fury, Crissle, and Lena Waithe discuss removing the White Gaze in order to create a film that is “authentically black.”

The episode airs November 22 at 11pm on FUSE.