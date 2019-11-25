Seen On The Scene: Jhene Aiko Hosts Triggered Turn-Up At BACARDÍ Rum Room NYC [Photos]

Seen on the scene…

Jhene Aiko Hosts Triggered Turn-Up At BACARDÍ Rum Room

Ahead of the holiday season, the second iteration of five national events curated by the BACARDÍ Rum Society, an exclusive group of distinguished celebrity rum enthusiasts and ambassadors, took place and brought the premium rum’s porfolio to life.

Guests enjoyed sounds from DJ Moma at NYC’s Lower Eastside hotspot, The DL which was transformed it into a premium rum oasis with dedicated rooms championing each of the aged rum expressions comprised of BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez.

Serving as a living, breathing world of rum, the BACARDÍ Rum Room created an evening of excitement and discovery that showcased the brand’s culture, diverse flavor profile and set the rum standard. As guests entered the space, they were whisked on a journey of rum exploration as they experienced the aged rum expressions in ascending order. Upon arrival, guests were first guided to the Cuatro room, before making their way to the rooftop Ocho room, and finally, were treated to a Diez “speakeasy” tasting experience.

Guests were also invited to indulge in a variety of sensory experiences that included an edible greenery wall in the Cuatro room allowing guests to customize their drinks with specialty garnishes. In the Ocho room, the BACARDÍ bat wing installation and GIF machine had guests snapping photos all evening, as a rum barrel display educated attendees on the meaning of “the angel’s share.” Finally, in the Diez speakeasy, BACARDÍ Global Rum Master David Cid led intimate tastings and rum immersions alongside a live cigar rolling station.

Among the array of bespoke libations served, crowd favorites included the BACARDÍ Ocho Old Fashioned, the Airmail made with BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro, and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez neat, as well as Jhene Aiko’s signature TRIGGERED cocktail made with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, inspired by her new single – which the singer loved for its “island vibes.”

Jhene was on hand in an MM6 Maison Margiela neon green sequined two-piece ensemble with CHANEL pumps and talked about her upcoming music projects, which include a new album titled, “Chilombo” after her biological last name, launching right before the Grammys in January.

Aiko sipped on her signature cocktail, TRIGGERED named after her single, before joining bartenders behind the bar to try her hand at mixing her bevvy for guests. Aiko closed the night out with raising her glass in a toast, while DJ Moma spun an energetic sendoff in the Ocho room DJ booth.

The BACARDÍ Premium Portfolio, which launched in April 2018, is available nationwide at a liquor store near you and on ReserveBar.com. BACARDÍ will continue educating consumers on the premiumization of rum through upcoming Rum Room events in Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago in the coming months.

