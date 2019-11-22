Kodak Black Asks For Drug Rehab In Prison & Files Appeal Of Nearly Four Year Sentence For Gun Charge (Exclusive)

Rapper Sentenced To Nearly Four Years Behind Bars For Lying On Gun Application

Kodak Black will appeal his sentence of nearly four years for lying in order to buy semiautomatic weapons – but admitted that he’s struggling behind bars and wants drug rehab in the interim, BOSSIP has learned.

A lawyer for the incarcerated rapper filed court documents this week indicating he planned to challenge a judge’s decision to put him behind bars for 46 months after he pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm.

The maximum sentence for the crime is 10 years.

Kodak – who has since changed his legal name to Bill Kapri – also admitted in court papers that he is struggling with a substance abuse issue and asked to serve his time in a federal jail that has a “Residential Drug Abuse Program” where he can get help, his court papers show.

The “Zeze” artist and dad of one did not specify which drug or drugs that he may have misused, but has alluded to drug activity in his songs.

The judge hasn’t ruled on whether Kodak can go to rehab in prison.