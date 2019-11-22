Love After Lockup Exclusive: Alex Confesses His Infatuation With Ex -What Will Glorietta Think?

“Love After Lockup” Season Finale Airs Nov. 22 On WeTV

Alex admits that he can’t stop obsessing over his hot girl ex in the season finale of “Love After Lockup.”

The ex-con meets up with his old girlfriend Juliana, and sparks fly. Alex tells her that he can’t stop thinking about her, and that things aren’t going great with his fiance Glorietta.

But what will Glorietta think about him confessing his feelings – and revealing their relationship struggles – with his former flame?