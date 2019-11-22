Love After Lockup Exclusive: Alex Confesses His Infatuation With Ex -What Will Glorietta Think?
“Love After Lockup” Season Finale Airs Nov. 22 On WeTV
Alex admits that he can’t stop obsessing over his hot girl ex in the season finale of “Love After Lockup.”
The ex-con meets up with his old girlfriend Juliana, and sparks fly. Alex tells her that he can’t stop thinking about her, and that things aren’t going great with his fiance Glorietta.
But what will Glorietta think about him confessing his feelings – and revealing their relationship struggles – with his former flame?
Peep the episode description:
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP PART ONE – “TO CON A CONVICT” – Airs Friday, November 22nd at 8/7C
Where Lacey & John face off, but the paternity results could change everything. Angela’s sister confronts Tony. Amber & Vince get heated. Glorietta embarks on a shocking search for felon fiancé, Alex. Daniel threatens wedding to Lizzy.
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP PART TWO – “WEDDING CRASHERS & CHEATERS” – Airs Friday, November 22nd at 9/8C
John crashes Lacey & Shane’s wedding. Glorietta confronts Alex when he’s caught in a lie. Lizzy faces off with Daniel’s mom. Amber reveals the truth to Puppy. Tony keeps a shocking secret. Josh’s romantic rendezvous with Cheryl takes a turn.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.