Name A More Iconic Duo: Naomi Campbell And Jackie Aina Get Glam Together [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Naomi Campbell Joins Jackie Aina For A Youtube Collab
Jackie Aina is one of our favorites on Youtube, and on Friday, she dropped a super special collaboration that she’s been teasing for a little while now.
To the delight of all her fans, the video she was teasing ended up being the beauty guru getting glam with the one and only Naomi Campbell.
Yeah, now we get why she was so giddy about posting it.
Throughout the video, these two talk about their relationship with makeup and skincare, how many shoes Naomi owns, and paving the way for black women everywhere. And what’s even better–there’s a part 2 to this whole shindig over on Naomi’s channel!
Check out both parts down below to see these two do their makeup, talk about their careers, and so much more.
