BlackInkCrew: Ceaser Doesn’t Believe For A Second That Kitty Didn’t Sleep With Ryan Henry [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Ceaser Confronts Kitty Again About Sleeping With Ryan Henry

Last time on Black Ink Crew, Ceaser gave Kitty the pink slip after hearing a rumor that she had slept with rival Ryan Henry.

Kitty, claimed that she was going to her lawyer to prepare a lawsuit for wrongful termination and God knows what else considering that this is a H.R. nightmare.

However, on the new episode, Kitty and Ceas sit down to talk things out, but, well…press play to find out what actually happens.

F***ing YIKES.

Comments

