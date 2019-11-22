#BlackInkCrew: Ceaser Doesn’t Believe For A Second That Kitty Didn’t Sleep With Ryan Henry [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ceaser Confronts Kitty Again About Sleeping With Ryan Henry
Last time on Black Ink Crew, Ceaser gave Kitty the pink slip after hearing a rumor that she had slept with rival Ryan Henry.
Kitty, claimed that she was going to her lawyer to prepare a lawsuit for wrongful termination and God knows what else considering that this is a H.R. nightmare.
However, on the new episode, Kitty and Ceas sit down to talk things out, but, well…press play to find out what actually happens.
F***ing YIKES.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.