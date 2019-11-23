Fresh Face Tutorial: Draya Michele Shares Her Nighttime Skincare Routine [Video]

3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards - Arrivals

For Your Viewing Pleasure…Draya Michele’s Night Routine

For the beauty gurus.

Draya Michele is sharing her secret to achieving a flawless face and it has a lot to do with how she removes her make up. In the clip, 34-year-old Draya shares some pertinent makeup removing tips that help her viewers to be gentle and not damage skin cells while removing makeup. She’s showing folks how to properly use micellar cleansing water to wipe away dirt and leftover foundation. 

SayLess 🤫 @mintswimusa

There’s no need to waste water or to scrub your eyebrows, Draya recommends. Did you know about any of the tips she’s sharing? Hit play to see it.

