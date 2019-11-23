Give Thanks: The 20 Best Pics From Rihanna This Year That We Are EXTRA Thankful For
This holiday season, ya girl is comin’ all the way through! I’m sharing my very own stylist with you so you BETTER. GET. READY. I brought on @illjahjah to create THREE @savagexfenty Xtra VIP Boxes – one for each of your Savage moods 🥳😏🥰 They drop 11/1 at MIDNIGHT EST only on savagex.com/jahleel. #UXTRA
Rihanna’s Best Looks From 2019
It’s Thanksgiving time! A time for thankfulness, joy, family and celebration. However, those aren’t the only things to be thankful for. While you are getting ready to scarf down some turkey, dressing, Mac & cheese and everything else, you don’t want to forget the reason or the season: banging baes!
What better bae to give thanks for than Rihanna. She hasn’t put out any music, but that’s okay. At the very least she’s given us her Fenty looks and thickalicious bawdy.
So let’s bow our heads, hit the flip and give thanks. Rihanna deserves it.
This month marks the one year anniversary of @savagexfenty !! 🥳 Thank you to everyone who has supported and embraced our brand and our message! To all my savages, I love you and I love the movement we have made together! So much more to come! #inclusivity that’s what I stand for.
