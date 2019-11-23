So Sad: Woman Facing Life In Prison After Murdering Her Boyfriend’s 8-Year-Old Daughter By Tearing Her Intestines

Woman Facing Life In Prison After Abusing Her Boyfriends Daughter Led To Her Death

According to Fox News, an Illinois woman who abused her boyfriend’s daughter to and killed her by kicking her so hard her intestine ripped open may be spending the rest of her life behind bars.

Cynthia Baker,41, was investigated after the eight-year-old daughter of her boyfriend died from peritonitis, a condition caused by the rupturing of the intestine. Detectives found disturbing footage of Baker and Rountree abusing the child in their cellphones, which they confiscated after she was arrested.

Police found disturbing footage that included the daughter being forced to hold big cans for prolonged periods and videos of her head being slammed against the wall.

Text messages also showed that the girls father condoned the abuse. He also shared a mutual desire that she lives somewhere else without them.

Reports she that the girl suffered intestinal perforation for up to five days before she was rushed to a hospital, where she died, and that before being taken in, she vomited at dinner, could no longer see straight, and almost fell down the stairs because of her wounds were too much. Doctors also noticed that she had more than 50 marks on her body caused by child abuse.

A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about five hours over two days before finding Baker guilty of murder, aggravated battery of a child, domestic battery and child endangerment.

She will be sentenced early next year where she will be facing life.