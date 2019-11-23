Rich People Problems: Elon Musk’s Net Worth Drops $768 Million After Botched Cybertruck Reveal

- By Bossip Staff

Elon Musk during 'Elon Musk Answers Your Questions!' at SXSW

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Plummets After Tesla Unveiling

Fans of Tesla have been waiting on the brand’s all-electric Cybertruck for years now, and this week, we finally got a glimpse at it–but unfortunately for everyone involved, it didn’t quite go over as planned.

During the promotional event in Los Angeles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally unveiled the supposedly “bulletproof” vehicle, specifically emphasizing the vehicle’s durability. In an effort to show just how strong this car was, Musk asked his chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to take a sledgehammer to a regular truck’s door, followed by the Cybertruck’s stainless steel door.

As expected, the first was left with a huge dent, while the latter didn’t even have a mark–but the confidence from that first demonstration led to something…not so great.

“You want a truck that’s really tough? Not fake tough?” Musk asked the crowd. “You want a truck you can take a sledgehammer to, a truck that won’t scratch, doesn’t dent.” That’s when Elon moved onto highlighting the strength of the truck’s “armored glass” windows, asking Holzhausen to throw a metal ball at it. The glass, which proved to be not-so-indestructible, shattered.

“Oh my f***ing god,” the CEO said, laughing. “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.”

They tried to redeem themselves, throwing the metal ball at another window on the car–but that one shattered too.

According to reports from Forbes, Tesla share price fell about 6 percent following the debut of the Cybertruck, causing Elon Musk’s net worth to drop $768 million, which leaves him with a measly $23.6 billion.

Even though the Cybertruck’s windows shattering sure doesn’t look good for a new product debut, some onlookers have theorized the huge flub was simply a publicity stunt. Though that might sound like something Elon Musk would do, sources have told TMZ that the shattered windows were absolutely not planned. Musk and Holzhausen reportedly did not rehearse the test and were left “upset, bewildered and dumbfounded” at their results onstage.

 

Categories: For Your Information, In White Folks News, Mo Money

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.