Rich People Problems: Elon Musk’s Net Worth Drops $768 Million After Botched Cybertruck Reveal

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Plummets After Tesla Unveiling

Fans of Tesla have been waiting on the brand’s all-electric Cybertruck for years now, and this week, we finally got a glimpse at it–but unfortunately for everyone involved, it didn’t quite go over as planned.

During the promotional event in Los Angeles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally unveiled the supposedly “bulletproof” vehicle, specifically emphasizing the vehicle’s durability. In an effort to show just how strong this car was, Musk asked his chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to take a sledgehammer to a regular truck’s door, followed by the Cybertruck’s stainless steel door.

As expected, the first was left with a huge dent, while the latter didn’t even have a mark–but the confidence from that first demonstration led to something…not so great.

“You want a truck that’s really tough? Not fake tough?” Musk asked the crowd. “You want a truck you can take a sledgehammer to, a truck that won’t scratch, doesn’t dent.” That’s when Elon moved onto highlighting the strength of the truck’s “armored glass” windows, asking Holzhausen to throw a metal ball at it. The glass, which proved to be not-so-indestructible, shattered.