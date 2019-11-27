These Stylish Earphones Double As a Fashion Accessory

Earphones are now fashion statements. What used to be utilitarian accessories are now considered trendy, as evidenced by the increasing number of people sporting wired or wireless earphones or headphones as if they’re expensive jewelry. But there’s no denying that most earphones look dull and boring, and if it weren’t for their hefty price tag, they wouldn’t be even be seen as a status symbol.

Emmesphere knows a thing or two about combining function and aesthetics. They’ve released a slate of earphones that not only serve as listening devices, but also trendy accessories.

Their in-ear earpieces come with an adjustable chain that you can use either as a necklace or a bracelet. The earphones themselves deliver superior music playback and voice call quality. With Bluetooth capability, you can pair them with your phone for fuss-free listening.

Want to cop a pair? Take your pick from these options:

Emmesphere Sound Necklace

Available in silver and gold, this piece features a variety of designs, each one adorned with a beautiful flower etching or dazzling gems to double as a statement piece. Grab one on sale for $96.75, which can be marked down further to $77.40 when you enter the code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

Lovesphere Sound Necklace

This piece, albeit a bit more pricey, is definitely more unique. It boasts a handcrafted 9-carat gold plated 925 sterling silver double heart jeweled piece mounted with cubic zirconia stone that is sure to turn heads. Grab one on sale for $254.15, which can be marked down further to $203.32 when you enter the code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

