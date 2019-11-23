Congrats! Kandi Burruss And Husband Todd Tucker Welcome Their Second Baby Together Via Surrogate
Kandi Burruss Welcomes Her Third Baby Via Surrogate
Kandi Burruss is now a mom of 3!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker, just welcomed a brand new bundle of joy to the family via surrogate, a decision they announced the plans for back in 2018.
“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz,” a text message the reality star sent to her fans reads. “I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!” Once The Shade Room posted about the exciting news, Kandi added, “We’re so in love!”
View this post on Instagram
Congrats are in order to #KandiBurruss and #ToddTucker! The two welcomed their second child, a baby girl, via surrogate tonight. ___ Kandi announced the good news to her fans through mass text message. She shared a small glimpse of their baby girl, Blaze Tucker! Congrats again! (📸: @gettyimages)
Bravo broke the news back in September that the reality star and her husband, Todd were expecting a child via gestational carrier. This news came three years after the couple welcomed their first son together, Ace. Their two younger children join Kandi’s 17-year-old daughter, Riley–whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer–as well as Tucker’s daughter, Kaela, also from a previous relationship.
She continued, mentioning how nervous she was for the whole experience, adding, “I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it]. When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.”
Luckily, Bravo host Andy Cohen–who recently welcomed his baby Benjamin via surrogate–had some comforting advice for the new mom of 3.
“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,’” the reality star said on Busy Tonight. “And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better. At the time I didn’t know that he was doing [surrogacy] too. And then when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, ‘Now you see why I felt so strongly.’”
Congrats to Kandi and Todd on their brand new bundle of joy!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.