Congrats! Kandi Burruss And Husband Todd Tucker Welcome Their Second Baby Together Via Surrogate

Kandi Burruss Welcomes Her Third Baby Via Surrogate

Kandi Burruss is now a mom of 3!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker, just welcomed a brand new bundle of joy to the family via surrogate, a decision they announced the plans for back in 2018.

“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz,” a text message the reality star sent to her fans reads. “I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!” Once The Shade Room posted about the exciting news, Kandi added, “We’re so in love!”

Bravo broke the news back in September that the reality star and her husband, Todd were expecting a child via gestational carrier. This news came three years after the couple welcomed their first son together, Ace. Their two younger children join Kandi’s 17-year-old daughter, Riley–whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer–as well as Tucker’s daughter, Kaela, also from a previous relationship.

her surrogacy plans, saying, “We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process. We have two embryos that are still left from when we had Ace. So, we have two embryos left and we know they’re girls.” Last year, Burruss told Us Weekly about