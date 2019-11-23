Pure Comedy: John Legend Does Sexy Renditions Of Famous Christmas Songs [Video]

John Legend Sings Sexy Christmas Songs On The Tonight Show

Since John Legend was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019, fans everywhere have been questioning the decision while comparing this year’s choice to more unanimous selections like last year’s, Idris Elba. But if we admire anything about Mr. Legend, it’s the fact that he can always laugh at himself–and that’s exactly what he did during his appearance on The Tonight Show this week.

Check out the video down below as Jimmy Fallon shares excerpts from John Legend Presents: Sexiest Elf Alive, a Christmas album full of all the sexiest, sultriest, nastiest Christmas songs there are.